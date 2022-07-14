The Splash Mountain Roof Once Collapsed and the Ride Never Closed

There are all manner of crazy things that happen at Disney Parks around the world. From a car driving down the stairs at Walt Disney World Resort’s Wilderness Lodge to souvenirs being stolen from strollers to logs sinking on Splash Mountain— repeatedly, in fact — there’s no shortage of wild tales.

However, above it all, at Walt Disney World Resort, safety standards are of the utmost importance, and Disney has long asserted that both Guests’ and Cast Members’ well-being is the company’s top concern.

Therefore, it can be assumed that when a ride repair isn’t done quite how one would expect, Disney undoubtedly has a reason and has taken Guests’ safety into consideration.

A Cast Member recently shared another Splash Mountain story that involved a collapsing roof — and a repair that was quite unexpected.

As the Cast Member recounted the situation:

“Used to work at Splash Mountain and one time, the ceiling collapsed on the logs with Guests in it. They just put a tarp over the hole and kept running the ride. I never rode it again after that.”

While the employee was alarmed by the fix, it is worth noting that Disney’s safety inspectors undoubtedly deemed the ride safe for normal operations.

Furthermore, it is not known how long ago this incident occurred — the popular log flume attraction is due to receive a retheme in the very near future. It will change from it’s current Song of the South theme to a Princess and the Frog theme starring Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, and other characters from the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is slated to open in 2024.

More on Splash Mountain

The official description of the current version of Splash Mountain reads:

A Hare-Raising Ride

Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!

What do you think about this Splash Mountain incident?

