The Water on Pirates of the Caribbean Could “Give You an Infection”

There are some Disney Parks rides that are just more iconic than others. Among these is Pirates of the Caribbean. Not only has the swashbuckling dark ride given rise to Johnny Depp’s hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, but can be found at five of the six Disney theme park properties around the world.

The ride, as popular as it is, has been home to some strange stories over the years. One Cast Member, for example, recalled a woman scattering her loved one’s ashes in the water as she floated along in her ride vehicle.

Now, another Cast Member has shared details about the state of the water in the ride — and it turns out it isn’t just Disney magic that makes it look murky.

The Cast Member shared:

“The water in the Pirates ride is not filtered, so we tell you to keep your hands out of the water for multiple reasons: so you can keep your limbs, and because you could get an infection.” Related: Disney Fans Freak as Jack Sparrow Does Iconic Run Across Park With Guest

While it is important to listen to Cast Members’ instructions and follow the rules on rides and attractions at all times for the sake of safety, it seems that keeping one’s limbs inside the boat on Pirates is crucial for multiple reasons — like avoiding a potential trip to the first aid station if you happen to have an open cut on your hand.

