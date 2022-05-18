Disney Fans Freak as Jack Sparrow Does Iconic Run Across Park With Guest

Meeting characters at Disney is one of the most exciting aspects of visiting the theme parks for many Guests. You can twirl like a princess while meeting Belle, take a look at Queen Anna’s new ring from Kristoff, dance around with Snow White, smolder with Flynn Rider, rub your tummy with Winnie the Pooh, hug Mickey Mouse, and so much more!

Now that the Disney Parks have brought back character meet and greets at Disney World and Disneyland, the character experience is finally feeling normal once again after a long two years of no hugs from our favorite Disney pals! One character who is always fun to meet is Captain Jack Sparrow.

Based off of Johnny Depp’s creation of the character, Guests can meet the rum-drinking pirate at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park. Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), so it is very easy to pick out the characters unique movements with so many films to reference!

Guests can also meet Sparrow in Disneyland Paris! One Guest decided that she was going to do the iconic Jack Sparrow run until she found him, all the way through the Park!

stephbooty_ created a viral video of her doing the Jack Sparrow run, and fans cannot get enough of the hilarity! It seems she did end up finding Sparrow in the end, and the two ran away together while doing the iconic run. The video ends with the two running across a bridge, and as it wobbles, it seems like the two were both tossed into the film set of a past Pirates of the Caribbean film!

Found him! 🏴‍☠️ #jacksparrow #piratesofthecaribbean #disneylandparis #disney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Booty (@stephbooty_)

The comments are riddled with Disney fans calling the video iconic and stating that “this is the best thing [they’ve] ever seen!” Considering how long Sparrow ran with this Guest across the Park, we can see how amazing many of the character performers are, giving each Guest a memorable experience that will last a lifetime. It is likely that the performer suggested that the run continue as long as it did, as Guests cannot dictate what a performer does!

More on Pirates of the Caribbean and Johnny Depp

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions, from Disney World to Disneyland and more, have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp and behaves like him in the role as well!

In case you did not know, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case is currently being publicly broadcasted. The drama began after Amber Heard published an op-ed calling Depp abusive towards her.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

Right now, the trial is ongoing as Amber Heard (Aquaman, The Rum Diary, Drive Angry Piper) remains on the stand while Johnny Depp’s team cross-examines her. Heard continued her testimony where she discussed the final months of Heard’s and Depp’s marriage, which lasted from 2015 to 2016.

Most recently, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer noted that Disney is working on two scripts for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, neither of which involve Depp at the moment; however, one does involve Margot Robbie. Read more on that here.

We reported on a Jack Sparrow joke Depp made in court. Heard was accusing Depp of having cocaine and kept noting that he had a jar, and repeated the word numerous times. If we cut to Depp, we can see him whisper to his legal team, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?”. Of course, Pirates fans know this well to be a reference to the franchise, as Sparrow carries around a jar of dirt on the ship, proclaiming that “I have a jar of dirt!” Read more here.

