Guests Share Their Hopes For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Last week, the Walt Disney Company announced that Splash Mountain would reopen as a Princess and the Frog (2009) inspired water ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, in late 2024.

Despite a popular petition to #SaveSplashMountain, the Disney Park ride inspired by the controversial and widely-banned Song of the South (1946) will close sometime in the next two years. Walt Disney World and Disneyland haven’t yet confirmed a closing date for Splash Mountain.

Disney first announced that Splash Mountain would be rethemed to Princess and the Frog (2009) in 2020, but details about the redesign have been sparse. Last month, Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Princess Tiani, leaked that the newly reimagined Splash Mountain will open in 2024, which Disney refused to confirm at the time. Disney confirmed Rose’s information at the Essence of Culture Festival in New Orleans.

Disney Parks fans are now sharing their wishes for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. It all started with a Reddit post from u/DrJOxford, who wished for the following:

– New Princess Tiana animatronic. It’s her ride, she should be there in all of her glory. – The outdoor sections adding a bayou feel – Not just adding screens, blend scenes together with additional practical effects.

The most popular suggestion is a hidden reference to the current attraction, Splash Mountain. Walt Disney Imagineering is known for paying tribute to now-defunct attractions on new rides, so this is a possibility!

u/kitsum made another fan-favorite suggestion: the inclusion of Princess and the Frog’s villain, Dr. Facilier:

He’s my favorite villain and he would be perfect for this ride. Imagine going up that incline before the big drop with the heavy beat and “ARE YOU READY?” playing and little voodoo guys with drums along the walls. Green smoke and crazy projections along the ceiling. Then you see Facilier trying to get away shouting “No! I’m not ready! NOOO!” right before you drop, and at the bottom going around the bend you see his headstone. Or even better they added his gravestone to the Haunted Mansion. That would be awesome. They could tie it in as a flashback to the last Mardi Gras like “remember what happened last year?” or something. It would just be too awesome not to do.

Some fans had more straightforward requests, like fireflies and Lottie, a supporting character and Tiana’s close friend in Princess and the Frog.

Many comments echoed the same sentiment: fewer screens and more practical effects. From u/Rogue_23:

Yes, I do hope they don’t rely too much on screens. That’s my biggest fear. I think screens and projections can help enhance scenes within a ride, but they shouldn’t be the main part of them. A great example is with Snow White’s Enchanted Wish. The attraction’s use of the new technology is being utilized thoughtfully and seamlessly.

As much as fans want to see a Princess Tiana animatronic, many hope for a more classic animatronic rather than a combination of practical and screen effects such as the animatronics on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Frozen Ever After.

“I hope they don’t do any projection faces for any animatronics… they just look off to me,” u/spinoceros13 wrote.

Another popular request from Walt Disney World Resort fans? Beignets. Disneyland Park’s New Orleans Square is famous for its Mickey-shaped beignets, so many Guests are hopeful the fried treats will make their way to Magic Kingdom. From Twitter user @bombasticl0ve:

i will miss splash mountain but i understand why they are changing it to tiana.. i wonder what the water drop will be.. after going through voodoo in the dark? on another note i wish they put tiana’s restaurant in disney world!! i wantt beignets!

What are you hoping to experience when Splash Mountain reopens as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024? Let us know in the comments!