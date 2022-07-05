Fans Notice Hilarious Splash Mountain Retheme Coincidence

The Disney Parks fan petition to #SaveSplashMountain has been rejected. Last week, the Walt Disney Company announced that Splash Mountain would reopen as a Princess and the Frog (2009) inspired water ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, in late 2024.

Disney first announced that Splash Mountain would be rethemed to Princess and the Frog (2009) in 2020, but details about the redesign have been sparse. Last month, Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Princess Tiani, leaked that the newly reimagined Splash Mountain will open in 2024, which Disney refused to confirm at the time.

Disney confirmed Rose’s information at the Essence of Culture Festival in New Orleans. Splash Mountain, currently themed after the controversial and widely banned Song of the South (1946), will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort!

One Disney Parks fan, @DisneyDan, on Twitter noticed a hilarious and coincidental detail about the long-awaited and previously mysterious attraction’s new acronym:

The new Splash Mountain is literally called T.B.A. Is imagineering trolling us?

Fans have previously noticed funny Disney Park attraction acronyms, like “Alien Swirling Saucers” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and “Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor” at Magic Kingdom.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will pick up where Princess and the Frog left off:

Guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

While Reaction to the retheme has been mixed, it’s good to reserve judgment until Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2024.

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain opened in 1989 in Critter Country at Disneyland Park and in 1992 in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. If you’re hoping to ride before the retheme, here’s what to expect from Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!