Social Media Shames “Disney Adults” Again For Splash Mountain Debate

Last week at the ESSENCE of Culture Festival in New Orleans, Disney announced that Splash Mountain will officially reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

The news came after Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Princess Tiani, leaked that the newly reimagined Splash Mountain would open in 2024, which Disney refused to confirm at the time. The Walt Disney Company first announced that the Splash Mountain retheme was coming to Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom in 2020.

Disney Parks fans’ reactions to the change have been mixed. Some supportive fans have called for more reimagined classic Disney Park rides, while others signed a petition for Disney to leave the Song of the South (1946) inspired ride alone.

Social media allows fans to congregate and discuss Splash Mountain, but unfortunately, it makes those conversations available to people outside the Disney Parks community. This has led to so-called “Disney Adults” becoming the laughingstock of the Internet once again.

@trever_stone on Twitter wrote:

Disney adults. Crazier then anything in this world. Full blown conversations about how the changing of splash mountain is something they have looked forward to their whole life. What the hell haha.

A more viral Tweet from @ericinsarasota suggested going to the comment sections in articles about Splash Mountain for a laugh:

If you’re ever bored and looking for a laugh, just check the comments under any Disney account’s posts about the renaming/rebranding of Splash Mountain. Disney adults are unhinged.

Another Twitter user, @ghostofarbys, shared a story about a former roommate:

Just remembered that my old Disney adult roommate flew to Florida to go to Disney World and ride Splash Mountain one last time before they made it not racist anymore

Earlier this year, social media turned against Disney Adults for “cringe” content. In a viral TikTok, a Disney Guest broke into tears as she hugged Pluto to remember her late grandfather, who loved the famous Disney canine. Unfortunately, her emotions made her a target of cruel Internet bullying. She later spoke out, calling the comments she received “vile.”

A proposal at Disneyland Paris also sparked debate when a Cast Member snatched a ring out of a male Guest’s hands to usher them off a stage in front of the Disney Park’s castle. The couple claimed they had permission to use the stage, and The Walt Disney Company apologized.

The incident sparked a fierce online debate on theme Park proposals, specifically at Disney Parks, and reignited the conversation about “Disney Adults.”

What do you think about the Princess and the Frog (2009) Splash Mountain retheme? Let us know in the comments.