Disney Seemingly Confirms Rumored Space Mountain Retheme

When visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California you will surely have noticed not everything is always the same after multiple visits. Something is always being changed, updated, or replaced entirely, which we have seen with the recent additions to the Park like the overhaul of the Tower of Terror or the new Avengers Campus.

Recently, we covered that ahead of the quite controversial Splash Mountain retheme, which includes all of the Song of the South (1946) animatronics and sets being replaced with scenes and characters from The Princess and the Frog (2009) — rumors of another monumental retheme are already spinning within the Disney community.

Lightyear is Disney’s newest animated feature film which returns viewers to the world of Toy Story, but not in the way you might think. The film stars Chris Evans who voices the “real life” Buzz Lightyear who inspired the beloved space ranger toy that Andy gets in the Toy Story franchise.

The film was released in theaters on June 17, 2022, and has been divisive, to say the least. However, Disney must be anticipating the time to be a big success, with them doubling down on the rumors of a Space Mountain retheme recently.

Rumors have swirled recently about a Buzz Lightyear-Space Mountain overhaul and now, Disney has seemingly confirmed something of this nature is happening.

In an Instagram post from @thecalibae, we can see several Lightyear-themed details outside the entrance to this iconic attraction such as a sticker on the floor as well as a new sign that reads, “Race through the universe, careen through the stars”.

Disney has not officially announced anything about a Lightyear retheme of Space Mountain but these hints sure are pointing toward something. We see ride overlays with Haunted Mansion as well as Space Mountain so it wouldn’t be shocking to see more Pixar Animation Studios come to Disneyland Resort.

Currently, Space Mountain is Hyperspace Mountain but the normal version of the ride is expected to reopen on July 5, 2022. Space Mountain is described as:

All Systems Go

Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space. Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown!

Would you like to see Space Mountain get a retheme?