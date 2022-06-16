Disney Unexpectedly Leaves Splash Mountain Open Until After 1 A.M.

Walt Disney World Resort’s Extended Evening Hours are available to Guests at select Disney Resort hotels, and allow these Disney Parks fans more time to enjoy the magic.

The official description of Extended Evening Hours reads:

More Time for Disney Magic

When you combine this benefit with the early theme park entry benefit available to all Disney Resort hotel Guests and Guests of other select hotels, you’ll have maximum time to experience The World’s Most Magical Celebration! An Extra Opportunity to Join the Virtual Queue

At 6:00 PM on extended evening theme park hours nights at EPCOT, Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort or other select hotels will have an additional opportunity to request to join the virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Last night, one Reddit user experienced Splash Mountain particularly late — after 1 a.m.! — during Magic Kingdom’s extended hours. The Guest shared a photo of an owl that landed in Frontierland after Guests disembarked from the popular log flume ride, writing:

This regal looking guy came to say hello at 1:15 a.m. last night, right after I got off Splash Mtn!

Commenters weighed in on the late night, with one person posting, “1:15am??!!! WOWZA!!! That’s a late night.”

The original poster further expounded on why Splash Mountain was open until such a late hour:

Big Thunder [Big Thunder Mountain Railroad] had been down all evening yesterday so they kept Splash Mtn open instead for Extended Hours and after going for one last ride, I came down to find this gorgeous looking Owl just hanging out in Frontierland. When it flew from the ground to this light post the security guard joked about how good their animatronics are. Related: Space Mountain Has Secret Codes With Extremely Important Meanings

Splash Mountain — which is currently themed to Disney’s Song of the South (1946) — is set to receive a Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme in the near future, so unexpectedly getting it ride it an extra time in its current form when it wasn’t supposed to be part of Extended Evening Hours was a special treat for Guests.

Although Disney won’t officially confirm the expected opening date of the revamped ride, voice actress Anika Noni Rose (Princess Tiana) recently indicated the Princess and the Frog version of Splash Mountain will open to Guests in 2024.

So, if you want to experience the original version of the fan-favorite Frontierland ride, book your next Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort vacation soon!

More on Splash Mountain

The official description of Splash Mountain reads:

A Hare-Raising Ride

Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch! You Will Get Wet

This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. For Guests looking to ensure their personal items remain dry, lockers are available to rent near the Main Entrance.

What’s the latest you’ve ever ridden Splash Mountain?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!