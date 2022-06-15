Disney World Guest Passes Out From Heat Stroke

If you are visiting Walt Disney World this summer, please stay hydrated. The summer months in Florida can be brutal, with temperatures reaching up into triple digits (plus added humidity).

We understand walking around the theme parks is fun and there is so much to see and do, but putting your own health first should always be a priority. And that means staying hydrated and drinking a lot of water.

Unfortunately, one Guest visiting Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios ended up suffering from heat stroke.

A TikTok user shared the following video to social media, showing an older Guest lying on the ground at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge after passing out from heat stroke.

We are writing this article as a reminder to everyone visiting Walt Disney World this summer — please stay hydrated. If you do not want to spend money on bottles of water, there are alternate ways that you can still ensure you are staying hydrated and safe.

For example, Walt Disney World hands out free ice water. All you have to do is visit any Quick-Service or snack location that has fountain soda, and ask for a cup of ice water. They are small cups, but you can ask for more than one.

Another way is to bring your own portable water bottle and fill it with either the free ice water or with any of the water fountains located throughout the theme parks.

The Cast Members are there to assist you with anything you may need. Please do not hesitate to ask a nearby Cast Member for any assistance and again, please stay hydrated and find shaded areas if needed.

