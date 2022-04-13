Guest Loses Consciousness While Onboard Disney’s Intense Thrill Ride

Recently, one Guest shared a video of themselves passing out while experiencing one of Disney’s most intense attractions.

While both Walt Disney World and Disneyland are home to some incredibly thrilling rides like Expedition Everest, Space Mountain, Tower of Terror, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, few rides can compete to the level of thrill associated with Disney’s Incredicoaster.

Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster whips Guests quickly past fun scenes inspired by The Incredibles film series. However, some rides may be too intense for some Guests and as shown in a TikTok, this is exactly what happened.

As shown in the video below, @mathgurudaniel shared a video in which one member of their party actually passes out while riding. See the video below:

i wish this was fake #incredicoaster #disneyland #rollercoaster #fail#fyp

Thankfully, the Guest regains consciousness very quickly and the ride eventually ends. Still, this is quite an intense experience to have while visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth”.

The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!

Reimagined Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!

Have you ridden the Incredicoaster?

