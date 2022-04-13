Frightening Attraction Malfunction Leaves Disney Guests In Pitch-Black Darkness

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many thrilling and magical attractions.

Guests from all over the world come to visit Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios each and every year to experience the magic and make memories with their families and friends that last a lifetime.

One of the most thrilling attractions at Walt Disney World Resort is the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has been a staple at the Disney Park for decades and is an attraction that simply can’t be missed as it towers over the rest of the Park and sends Guests on a journey unlike any other experience.

However, there are times when experiences are even more unique and rare than they’re meant to be.

TikTok user @themeparkmom recently posted a video of an incident they experienced while on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

According to the Guest, they got stuck right before entering the lift on the attraction. They were in “pitch-black darkness” for five minutes before moving on to the lift and dropping with basically no warning. Of course, Disney Cast Members are highly-trained on ride operations and ensured Guest safety throughout the entire experience.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is actually undergoing refurbishments currently and only one side of the elevators are running as construction continues.

Disney’s official description of Tower of Terror reads:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

Based on the Television Series This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful.The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc.

