Disney Rides Are, “Held Together By Duct Tape and a Prayer,” Say Guests

Some Guests recently got together online and discussed what rides and attractions could use some attention.

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, you probably noticed the sheer amount there is to do there. From the amazing selection of hotels and resorts to stay at to the two incredibly-fun water parks to the iconic four theme parks, it’s hard to run out of things to do and experience when visiting Disney World.

One of the most exciting things about visiting often is getting to see everything new that Disney adds. From exciting new lands to brand-new rides and attractions and delicious snacks, Guests will always find something they haven’t seen, heard, or tasted before.

At Magic Kingdom, Guests can find iconic dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean as well as newer and more thrilling rides like Seven Drawves Mine Train and the exciting new TRON roller coaster. EPCOT offers Guests a more educational experience, with rides and attractions based on various countries and cultures around the world.

Hollywood Studios transports Guests into their favorite properties like Star Wars and Indiana Jones as well as offering the most in terms of thrill rides with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Tower of Terror.

However, things aren’t always perfect. Some Disney World veterans may have noticed a few aspects of the Resort needs some work. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, after all, meaning the amusement park has been open for half a century.

We see rides get shut down a lot, whether by accident or on purpose so they can be refurbished. However, some areas and experiences in the Resort are in desperate need of some pixie dust (and some concrete).

In a post shared on social media, one passionate Disney Park fan asked a burning question relating to this topic. The post reads as follows:

Which ride badly needs an upgrade ?? After this recent trip, the main ride that I think needs an upgrade is Journey into Imagination with Figment, but I feel it’s needed one for a while now. I find it to be cute and nostalgic…. But still it feels very dated and some of the show scenes feel stagnant. It shows it’s age more than some even older attractions

The first attraction mentioned in this thread was the legendary Carousel of Progress in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. While many Guests may not want to admit it, this ride is dated. Now, part of that is intentional of course, as the attraction takes Guests through the history of technology and invention.

However, the scene toward the end is rough considering it’s supposed to represent our future. Currently, the end scene shows the family at Christmas, all enjoying their new gifts as they wear some very 90’s-inspired outfits. The main focal point of this scene is a virtual reality game (which we have) as well as an oven that can be turned on or off by voice command (which we basically have).

Obviously, it would be impossible to fully capture what the future looks like as we will always approach it at some point. but this final scene is still quite lacking and shows the age of the attraction considerably.

For those who may not have experienced the Carousel of Progress, Disney describes it as follows:

From the Gramophone to the Smartphone

Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations. Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring! A “Revolution”ary Theatrical Experience Presented inside a revolving theater, the show includes an innovative audience seating area that moves around a stationary central stage for each act. A Classic Walt Disney Attraction Walt Disney originally conceived the show as part of a new area at Disneyland Parkcalled Edison Square. When the concept was abandoned, the idea was reimagined, eventually opening under the name “Progressland” at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair. With the classic song “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” by the Academy Award®-winning team of brothers Richard and Robert Sherman, the show was an instant hit. Following its success, the show moved to Disneyland Park and was renamed “The Carousel of Progress.” In 1975, the attraction moved to Magic Kingdom park where it was rewritten and restaged with a new theme song, “The Best Time of Your Life.” In the true spirit of progress, the show was reworked in 1994 to its initial incarnation with the original theme song intact—as a tribute to nostalgia.

The next attraction Guests think is in desperate need of an upgrade is Peter Pan’s Flight. This answer may also shock you but it makes sense as it is quite old. The ride was an opening day attraction at the Magic Kingdom and has since become a very beloved ride.

The ride is a classic in every sense of the word and takes the Guests on a journey through the iconic Disney animated film. Even though the ride is old, it still manages to entertain Guests as they travel through the sky on this dark ride adventure.

There’s no denying that this ride, while fun, is rickety and shows its age. The ride uses a design in which the ride vehicle is held to the track by the top instead of the bottom, making for a very unique ride experience. Because of this, Guests will definitely feel some bumps, squeaks, and scratching while on board.

For those who haven’t experienced it, Disney describes Peter Pan’s Flight as follows: