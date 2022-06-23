Disneyland Guests Get “VIP” Backstage Tour During Evacuation

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth. Thousands of Guests visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure every day and have a magical, memorable trip experiencing attractions, restaurants, and world-class entertainment.

With such a high volume of Guests and enhanced technology, it’s common for Disneyland rides to break down. Typically, Guests are only stuck on the ride for a minute or two before the ride restarts.

Sometimes though, Guests must be safely evacuated from rides so that more extensive malfunctions can be repaired. That was the case this week at Disneyland Park when Cast Members had to escort a group of Guests from Indiana Jones Adventure.

TikTok user @_onlygtm shared a video from the evacuation showing Indiana Jones Adventure with the lights on:

In the TikTok, Disney Park Guests get an exclusive look at motionless animatronics and ride vehicles, and walk down the brick roads of the cursed temple.

Indiana Jones Adventure began operating as normal soon after the breakdown and no one was injured during the evacuation. In fact, this Guest called it the “best tour ever!”

More on Indiana Jones Adventure

Indiana Jones Adventure is a thrill ride at Disneyland Park recommended for kids, tweens, teens, and adults with a 46-inch height requirement. From Disney:

Embark on a fast-paced thrill ride in search of Indiana Jones—enter this cursed temple at your own risk! An Ancient Legend

Follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes. Brave Unimaginable Perils Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder. If you find yourself in jeopardy, only one man is brave enough—or crazy enough—to save you… Dr. Jones! Have you ever been evacuated from a ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments.

