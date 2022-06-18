Guests Stranded, Lights Flicker On and Off Seconds Before Splash Mountain Drop

Some Guests thought they would be “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”-ed straight off Splash Mountain recently after all the vehicles came to a halt, just seconds before the drop.

The Walt Disney World Resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary celebrations AKA The World’s Most Magical Celebration. The Orlando Disney Resort has brought many festivities to Guests such as the Disney Enchantment fireworks, which takeover Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park, and the new Harmonious nighttime spectacular on World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT Park.

Fans visiting the Disney Parks in Central Florida have a plethora of activities to choose from, of course including the many rides and attractions spread out over the aforementioned Parks, as well as Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Theme Park (Flight of Passage, Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!) and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park. The latter had, arguably, the most sought-after ride at any Disney Park — Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. That was until Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened on May 27 inside World Discovery — one of the new neighborhoods replacing Future World.

While newer rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure bring large crowds and long wait lines, the classic Disney Park attractions can still hold their own.

Frontierland’s Splash Mountain still remains popular to this day, so much so that many diehard fans have denounced the attraction’s upcoming retheme to The Princess and the Frog (2009). Guests with a ticket or a Park Hopper to Magic Kingdom can ride the water-based log flume ride from Park open right through until close — even until 1 a.m. according to one Guest.

However, despite its longevity at the Disney World Resort — other versions can be found at both Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort –, the attraction still suffers from malfunctions, evacuations, and repeated downtime. Unfortunately, this happened to one group of Guests recently, with vehicles coming to a halt just moments before the climactic drop.

Sharing to social media, Disney Parks Live (@disneyparksdiy) captured the moment that they became stranded on Splash Mountain, leaving them with a disappointing experience:

The video shows Guests coming to a halt with the ride vehicles becoming backed up right before the last drop of the water ride. It can be seen that other Guests came to a stop right on the cusp of the mountain — most likely delivering spectacular views of Cinderella Castle and the surrounding areas, while lights within the attraction flicker on and off, signaling a possible evacuation.

It is not the first time Guests have captured evacuations. One rider on the thrilling Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith was evacuated from the “highest hill” of the attraction, while other Guests were removed from calmer attractions like the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

If ride breakdowns do happen and cause disruption to a Guests theme park visit, Cast Members are known to hand out a free Disney Genie+ option, allowing the affected riders to return to the attraction or another one using the Lightning Lane entrance. Maybe Space Mountain next time?

