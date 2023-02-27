Guests Apprehended After Having Intercourse on Disney World Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth, where many Guests celebrate romantic events like weddings, honeymoons, and engagements. But some Guests get a little too inspired by the Disney magic.

Last year, an adult film star shut down Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid at Magic Kingdom after making sexual content on the ride. Just last week, an adult content creator proudly flashed her bare chest at EPCOT. But make no mistake, Walt Disney World Resort does not tolerate inappropriate behavior.

Recently, Reddit user u/GlitterTea3249 was riding Pirates of the Caribbean in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom when they heard shocking yet familiar sounds. “It was us in the front, no one in the middle and a couple in the back row and she was giving him head and spit into the water,” the Guest recalled. “We were dying of laughter and cringing all at once… security was waiting for them when we got back.”

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

Versions of the ride that inspired the famous film series starring Johnny Depp exist in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland at Shanghai Disney Resort.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’”

“Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

Have you ever witnessed something inappropriate at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.