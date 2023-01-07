Cast Members Evacuate Guests off Classic Disney Boat Attraction

One of the more iconic attractions at the Disney Parks is Pirates of the Caribbean. While on the attraction, you will find plenty of singing pirates, treasure, and even cameos from Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

However, contrary to what the ride’s theme song says, a pirate’s life may not always be for us. This is especially true when the ride breaks down, which tends to happen from time to time at both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom.

A group was recently evacuated from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disney World, as seen from a recent TikTok from @dashnose:

In the video, you can see the lights on in the attraction, along with the still-functioning pirate animatronics. The video poster explains that the group was stuck on the Pirates of the Caribbean boats for 45 minutes before they were eventually evacuated by a Cast Member, whom they called a “hero.”

This is not the first time that an evacuation has occurred on this ride, and it will probably not be the last. This scenario recently happened at the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at the Disneyland Resort as well. When the ride gets stuck, as seen in this video, Cast Members typically get in the water to evacuate Guests or help push the boats along.

Here is the official description of this iconic ride at Magic Kingdom, per Disney World:

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

