Cast Members Evacuate Guests off Classic Disney Boat Attraction

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jessica Weisz Leave a comment
pirates of the caribbean exterior disney world

Credit: Disney

One of the more iconic attractions at the Disney Parks is Pirates of the Caribbean. While on the attraction, you will find plenty of singing pirates, treasure, and even cameos from Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Jack Sparrow Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Related: Pirates of the Caribbean Evacuates Guests Onto Massive Ship After Ride Breaks

However, contrary to what the ride’s theme song says, a pirate’s life may not always be for us. This is especially true when the ride breaks down, which tends to happen from time to time at both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom.

A group was recently evacuated from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disney World, as seen from a recent TikTok from @dashnose:

@dashnose

at least we weren’t in the boat getting sprayed with water every few minutes #wdw #waltdisneyworld #disney #pitatesofthecaribbean #disneyparks

♬ Pirates Of The Caribbean (Title Theme) – Voidoid

In the video, you can see the lights on in the attraction, along with the still-functioning pirate animatronics. The video poster explains that the group was stuck on the Pirates of the Caribbean boats for 45 minutes before they were eventually evacuated by a Cast Member, whom they called a “hero.”

This is not the first time that an evacuation has occurred on this ride, and it will probably not be the last. This scenario recently happened at the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at the Disneyland Resort as well. When the ride gets stuck, as seen in this video, Cast Members typically get in the water to evacuate Guests or help push the boats along.

pirates of the caribbean disney world
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

Related: Guest Convinces Internet He Exited Pirates of the Caribbean Boat, Walked Through Ride

Here is the official description of this iconic ride at Magic Kingdom, per Disney World:

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).”

Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town.

Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

Have you ever gotten evacuated from an attraction at the Disney Parks?

Jessica Weisz

Jessica is an avid Disney fan who loves writing about everything and anything Disney-related. Every year, Jessica enjoys going to her favorite place in the world, the Disneyland Resort. While there, you could probably find her at The Haunted Mansion, it's a small world, or walking around with a Mickey Mouse-shaped snack or treat.

Be the first to comment!