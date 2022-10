Ride breakdowns are typical at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure – it’s bound to happen when thousands of Guests are boarding each ride every day. Typically, issues are resolved within minutes. But sometimes, Guests must be evacuated.

Seeing backstage areas is a dream for many Disney Parks fans, but it quickly became a nightmare for some Disneyland Resort Guests this week. Dozens of Guests were stuck on Adventureland’s Pirates of the Caribbean for two hours before Cast Members came to the rescue. @eat.sleep.positivity documented the experience on TikTok:

In the video, a Cast Member wades through the water to manually push boats to a platform, where Disney Security Cast Members help pull visibly relieved Guests off the boats. The Guests didn’t say if they were given Lightning Lanes or any compensation for their experience.

Thankfully, it seems no one was injured during this evacuation. Pirates of the Caribbean is back in operation at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Park inspired the now-famous Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) film series starring Johnny Depp. From Disneyland Resort:

Steer a course for the Golden Age of Piracy on a swashbuckling cruise through seas plagued by scoundrels.