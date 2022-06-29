Johnny Depp Officially Begins Work On His First Movie Since Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial has since ended as on Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

However, due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Although rumors began surfacing the internet saying Depp may return to play Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Depp’s team has shut down those rumors, saying Depp has not accepted an offer at this time.

Though Depp is not returning to Pirates of the Caribbean, he has began work on his first film since the defamation trial ended, even debuting a brand-new look!

The Edward Scissorhands actor was recently photographed at Paris airport following a costume fitting for his new movie. Fan account reemidepp on Instagram shared photos of Depp wearing a beige jacket with a new braided hairstyle, and a clean-shaven look:

More photos of #johnnydepp in Paris days ago.

And Twitter user Toufaani shared photos of Depp along with the caption:

Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics: Johnny Depp was recently papped at Paris airport #news #newspakistan

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

Are you excited to see Johnny Depp continuing his career after the Amber Heard trial? Let us know in the comments below.