Disney Features Johnny Depp In Another Show, “Public Apology” Demanded

Johnny Depp — who was recently featured in a Dior Sauvage primetime commercial spot after a massive win in his highly-publicized lawsuit against Amber Heard — has received an incredible amount of support from his fans both during and after the trial, which captured celeb watchers around the world.

On June 1, 2022, a verdict was reached in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, and Depp’s many supporters couldn’t be happier with the outcome — the seven-person jury spoke and Depp won.

The high-profile $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia — which revolved around Heard’s domestic violence claims in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — saw a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Amid Depp’s legal drama, he was fired from both of his biggest roles — Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series.

Sparrow, in particular, has a massive following and remains a fan-favorite character, with hundreds of thousands of fans calling for Disney to bring the Corpse Bride star back to reprise the iconic role.

Despite firing Depp, however, Disney has continued capitalizing on the popular actor’s likeness, showcasing Sparrow during numerous Disney Parks nighttime spectaculars, including Disney California Adventure’s World of Color and Disneyland Park’s Fantasmic!

Now, a huge image of Depp as Sparrow has been projected onto Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris. On June 18, 2022, a fan posted:

Captain Jack Sparrow shining on the Disneyland Paris castle

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

Other Depp supporters have been weighing in, with many of them demanding a public apology from Disney now that Depp has won in court. Dark Platanero wrote:

Since #JohnnyDeppWon Disney needs to publicly apologize. #DisneyShouldApologizeToJohnnyDepp

Commenters on the original post also wrote things like, “@Disney a public apology would be better” and “HOW YOU USING THIS MANS NAME BUT REFUSE TO APOLOGIZE TO HIM????”

At this time, Disney has not responded to the public outcry regarding an official apology to Depp, but hundreds of social media comments indicate that a statement supporting Depp would be well-received.

