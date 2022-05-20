Johnny Depp Brings Out Jack Sparrow For Dedicated Fans Outside Courtroom

Johnny Depp, 58, has starred in many movies but is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been in the news a lot as of late as he is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Mads Mikkelsen. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

During the trial, which is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp was asked if he would ever return to his role as Jack Sparrow if Disney decided to offer him a deal.

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp while he was under testimony:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

To which Depp confirmed he would never return as Jack Sparrow:

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer also recently confirmed Depp’s official replacement in the franchise.

Fans everywhere have been devastated learning the news that Depp will not return as the iconic Jack Sparrow, but that doesn’t mean Depp doesn’t still love the character.

In fact, during Depp’s redirect examination of the trial a few weeks ago, Depp’s attorney Jessica Meyers wanted to confirm with the Pirates actor if he was still interested in making the sixth installment in the franchise in late 2018, to which Depp said:

“My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye. There’s a way to end a franchise like that… I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”

Also during the redirect, Depp explained that he learned he was going to be recast as Jack Sparrow from a news article quoting a Disney executive just a couple of days after Heard’s Op-Ed was published in The Washington Post. Depp testified:

“I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship, and quite a successful relationship certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent.”

And more recently, fans swarmed outside of the courtroom to greet Johnny Depp, to which one fan yelled “Johnny, we love you baby. You”ll always be the Captain Jack Sparrow.”

Depp, then channeling his inner Jack Sparrow, said in his pirate voice, “He’s been around somewhere, I’ve seen him now and again. He shows up now and again, I promise.”

You can watch the video below.

The Depp vs Heard trial will continue next week in Fairfax, Virginia.

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

Depp has also starred in other films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

