Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Speak Out Regarding Trial and Jury’s Verdict

Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew were Johnny Depp’s lawyers during the high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The two have become celebrities of their own as many fans watching the trial loved the relationship between Depp and his legal team.

Now, both Vasquez and Chew are speaking out regarding the trial, saying Depp was “over the moon” with the verdict.

Johnny Depp recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

After six weeks of many witnesses taking the stand, including Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Depp’s ex, Kate Moss, on Wednesday, June 1, the jury came back with a verdict.

The jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Both Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss the trial and the jury’s verdict.

“It was like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulders and I feel that finally after six years he’s gotten his life back,” Chew told Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos about Depp.

Camille Vasquez also spoke to Stephanopoulos, saying that Depp had an opportunity “to speak the truth for the first time” at the trial:

“It was six years in the making, and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened in this relationship.”

Heard’s spokesperson released a statement on behalf of the Aquaman actress after the verdict was read, saying it was “setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom.” However, Vasquez disagrees and pushed back.

“We’re only speaking about what happened in this case, right? And the facts in this case were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny and the verdict speaks for itself,” she said on Good Morning America.

She also said that the verdict was not a setback to the #MeToo movement, saying, “I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward — domestic violence doesn’t have a gender. The facts are what they were. The jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts.”

What do you think of the jury’s verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial? Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments below.