Multiple Jurors Actually Fell Asleep During Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial took place in a courtroom located in Fairfax, Virginia.

After six weeks of many witnesses taking the stand, including Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Depp’s ex, Kate Moss, on Wednesday, June 1, the jury came back with a verdict.

The jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Days after the trial ended, one juror spoke out anonymously, saying he listened “intently” to Ms. Heard while she was on the stand, but felt that “everything she was saying came off like bullsh*t.”

Now, the trial’s stenographer, Judy Bellinger, is speaking out, making claims about the jury’s behavior. In a clip from Bellinger’s new interview with Law & Crime Network, she is saying that several jurors fell asleep at various points throughout the trial.

Bellinger stated:

“There were a few jurors who were dozing off. And it was tough. There were a lot of video depositions, and they would just sit there, and all of a sudden I’d see their head drop.”

She continued to explain that the one juror she felt was best, was not involved in the final verdict. She continued,

“Unfortunately, the one alternate that was on there, she was probably the one that listened the most. I watched her facial expressions, she was very deeply into every word that was being said. I thought she would’ve made a great juror, and she did not get to see it to the end. She was paying close attention.”

After the verdict was read, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard released statements.

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

What do you think of the jury’s verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial? Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments below.