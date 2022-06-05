Juror Speaks Out, Everything Amber Heard Said During Trial “Came Off Like Bullsh*t”

Johnny Depp recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial took place in a courtroom located in Fairfax, Virginia.

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as well as many witnesses including Depp’s ex, Kate Moss, took the stand and pled their cases over a six-week trial. A seven-person jury went into deliberation on Friday, May 27 and reached a verdict today, Wednesday, June 1.

Amber Heard awaited the verdict in the courtroom next to her attorneys, but Johnny Depp is currently in the United Kingdom as he has been making surprise appearances at Jeff Beck gigs and did not make it back to the United States. According to reports, Depp watched the verdict live from the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Now, days after the trial ended, one juror is speaking out anonymously.

“So today was my last day of being a juror on the Amber Heard Johnny Depp trial and I wish to remain anonymous but I thought I’d give some insight on my thoughts about the trial,” the juror began.

“I don’t follow pop culture too much so I haven’t really been a fan of Johnny Depp or Amber Heard so I felt I was able to be pretty unbiased about the whole thing, but from the very beginning when Amber Heard was testifying, everything just seemed so off with how she kept making eye contact with me,” he continued. “It made me extremely uncomfortable to where I would no longer look over at her when she was giving her answers.”

The juror continue to speak out, saying, “I would just listen intently and everything she was saying came off like bullsh*t.”

He continued to say that he did not follow anything on TikTok during the trial, but once it ended and he finally went back on social media, he realized how “every single person seemed to be commenting on how weird it was” of Amber Heard looking at the jury every time she spoke while on the stand.

