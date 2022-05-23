Johnny Depp to Take the Stand Once Again As Witness For Amber Heard’s Defense

In late April, Johnny Depp took the stand for his testimony. Social media blew up while Depp was on the stand as there was a bit of back and forth between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Amber Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn.

Well, it looks like we may be getting a round two as Deadline is reporting Depp will be called by the defense as a witness on Monday.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The ongoing trial has been taking place in a courtroom located in Fairfax, Virginia.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Mads Mikkelsen. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

While Depp was on the stand the first time, he showed many emotions as he addressed not only the abuse he faced when he was a child, but also the abuse allegations against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

During the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s testimony, Ms. Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, continuously objected, saying some of Depp’s statements called for hearsay, which Depp then started to have a bit of fun with.

At one point, Depp was explaining how one time, he went to a counselor to see if he had a drinking problem, where Mr. Rottenborn objected as it calls for hearsay, to which you can see Depp’s facial expressions showing confusion.

Then, Depp’s lawyer said she would ask a different question instead, to which Depp said, “yes, let’s let them object to another one,” as he smirked.

Now, it seems we will be getting a sequel to Johnny Depp’s testimony in the $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Deadline reports:

Over two weeks after last appearing on the stand in the Virginia-set trial, Depp will be called by the defense as a witness on Monday, we’ve learned. The fired Fantastic Beasts star will be the third witness on May 23. Depp will follow an anatomy expert and an IPV expert in what is the last week of the April 11-starting trial. Representatives for Amber Heard and her legal team had no comment when contacted by Deadline about the witness schedule. However, a source close to the Depp legal team confirmed that the actor will almost certainly take the stand first thing next week.

The Aquaman actress also took the stand more recently to give her testimony, where Johnny Depp’s team backed Ms. Heard in a corner during the cross-examination.

In fact, Camille Vasquez, one of Depp’s lawyers, even proved that Ms. Heard lied under oath.

After the cross-examination with Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, ended, Ms. Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, had the chance to redirect.

During the redirect on Tuesday, May 17, Depp’s lawyers and attorneys were seen calling “objection” on nearly every question Ms. Bredehoft asked Ms. Heard, which garnered chuckles and laughter from Depp fans watching at home, as well as those in the courtroom that day. Ms. Vasquez was also visibly annoyed with Ms. Bredehoft’s questioning.

The redirect questioning between Ms. Bredehoft and Ms. Heard only lasted a few minutes and at the end, before concluding the questioning, Ms. Bredehoft was heard abruptly saying, “I don’t have any more questions, your honor.”

The judge then told Ms. Heard she could have a seat next to her attorneys, but as Ms. Heard was seen stepping down from the stand, the judge said they would take recess and instead, Ms. Heard walked passed her attorney’s table and out of the room.

Many fans at home are saying Ms. Heard “stormed” out of the courtroom.

Fans also inspected Ms. Heard’s behavior while on she was the stand, where some even accused the Aquaman actress of using cocaine while on the stand.

Johnny Depp is considered one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland, Secret Window, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 21 Jump Street, The Lone Ranger, Public Enemies, and more.

Depp will reportedly b e called by the defense as a witness today, Monday, May 23.

Are you hoping to see Johnny Depp take the stand again in the ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard? Let us know in the comments below.