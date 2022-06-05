Depp Fans Livid at ‘Washington Post,’ Amber Heard’s Op-Ed “Should Be Deleted”

At the heart of the recent Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit was a 2018 opinion editorial (op-ed) written by Heard.

Heard’s aforementioned op-ed alleged that Depp committed domestic violence against her on multiple occasions, and shared her purported experience as a survivor. The allegations effectively ruined Depp’s career over the course of the past several years.

In fact, Depp lost his most iconic role in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies as a result of Heard’s claims.

The high-profile $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia saw a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

However, on June 1, 2022, Depp — and his legion of loyal fans — emerged victorious as a seven-person jury ruled in his favor.

Although Heard has issued a statement and is expected to appeal the decision, nothing can dampen the spirts of Depp and his supporters right now. The Corpse Bride star also shared an official statement thanking his fans and noting that, “The truth will never perish.”

Earlier this week, The Washington Post altered Heard’s op-ed by including a new editor’s note. Per People Magazine:

On Thursday, the digital version of Heard’s op-ed became amended with an editor’s note that reads: “In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation arising out of this 2018 op-ed. On June 1, 2022, following a trial in Fairfax County, Va. Circuit Court, a jury found Heard liable on three counts for the following statements, which Depp claimed were false and defamatory: (1) ‘I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.’ (2) ‘Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.’ (3) ‘I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.’ The jury separately found that Depp, through his lawyer Adam Waldman, defamed Heard in one of three counts in her countersuit.” Related:

Depp fans are frustrated with this move, with many calling out the newspaper — whose motto is “Democracy Dies In Darkness” — online.

Havein wrote:

@washingtonpost should be deleting it all together. It’s lies, you didn’t fact check and it’s defamation. Remove it from even being online.

@washingtonpost should be deleting it all together. It's lies, you didn't fact check and it's defamation. Remove it from even being online. — Havein (@Havein) June 3, 2022

Another Twitter user, Caleb Ahern, called out the Post‘s reporting overall:

Is it enough? Or will we see more #misleading #fakenews from @wapo

Is it enough? Or will we see more #misleading #fakenews from @wapo The Washington Post Adds Major ‘Editor’s Note’ To Amber Heard’s Op-Ed That Got Her Sued By Johnny Depp

https://t.co/CLawruXwW6 — Caleb Ahern (@Reel_Bender) June 5, 2022

Neil NcMahon asked a legal question — which some commenters believed had to do with the necessity of proving malice due to the First Amendment:

The Washington Post adds an “editor’s note” to the Amber Heard oped now found to be defamatory. I should know the answer to this, but why didn’t Depp sue the Post as well as Heard herself?

The Washington Post adds an "editor's note" to the Amber Heard oped now found to be defamatory. I should know the answer to this, but why didn't Depp sue the Post as well as Heard herself? https://t.co/j9scmlx0yj — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) June 3, 2022

Suffice it to say that the conversation regarding Depp vs. Heard isn’t dying down now that the trial is over, and fans have strong opinions regarding the Post’s response.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

As previously noted, Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, Depp recently won the duo’s $50 million U.S. defamation lawsuit. stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard alleged that the actor had committed acts of domestic violence against her.

Are you satisfied with The Washington Post adding an editor’s note or do you think Heard’s article should be deleted?