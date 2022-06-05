Fans Cover Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Star With Items After Trial Ends

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as well as many witnesses including Depp’s ex, Kate Moss, took the stand and pled their cases over a six-week trial. A seven-person jury went into deliberation on Friday, May 27 and reached a verdict today, Wednesday, June 1.

Amber Heard awaited the verdict in the courtroom next to her attorneys, but Johnny Depp is currently in the United Kingdom as he has been making surprise appearances at Jeff Beck gigs and did not make it back to the United States. According to reports, Depp watched the verdict live from the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Now, days after the trial officially ended, fans are flocking to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to visit Johnny Depp’s Hollywood star, and leave congratulatory items.

Johnny Depp was not inside the courtroom while the verdict was read, but he has since released a statement regarding the outcome, saying, “the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled”.

He also said:

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

What do you think of the verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial? Let us know in the comments below.