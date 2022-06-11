Johnny Depp Unexpectedly Featured on Primetime Television

Just about a week and a half ago, on June 1, 2022, a verdict was reached in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, and Depp’s many supporters couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

The high-profile $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia saw a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Now, the seven-person jury has spoken and Depp has won.

His legion of fans — who have supported the actor throughout his legal woes, even causing his final sponsored product to sell out worldwide — immediately took to social media to rejoice.

And, as it turns out, Dior Sauvage cologne, the sponsor who has stood by him through it all, also celebrated — by unexpectedly airing an old TV commercial featuring the actor in a high-profile primetime spot. One recent article shared, “it looks like there’s some normalcy coming his way. Case in point: Christian Dior aired an old commercial starring the Edward Scissorhands actor during Wednesday’s primetime airing of MasterChef on Fox.”

A December 2021 report about Depp’s relationship with Dior, which began in 2015, noted:

…Print and TV adverts for Sauvage Elixir are running around the world, with the latest commercial showing Depp strumming the hit song Wild Thing on a guitar as a group of wolves gather around him in the desert. Dior describes Depp as “uncompromising, profound, authentic”, adding: “Never has he been so mesmerizing, so rock ’n’ roll.” Related: Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Checks Into Rehab, Band Cancels Residency

The Alice In Wonderland star, who is a former part-owner of LA rock club The Viper Room, is passionate about music and the rock scene, even gunning for Keith Richards (The Rolling Stones) cameo appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow’s father, Captain Teague, in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007).

He also has his own band, Hollywood Vampires, with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. His bandmates have been nothing but supportive, with Perry making the following Instagram post on the day Depp won in court:

Proud and happy for Johnnys huge win today. We never doubted anything, we always knew the truth, and that the truth would prevail… Congratulations on getting your life back today !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Perry (@joeperryofficial)

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, Depp recently won the duo’s $50 million U.S. defamation lawsuit. stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard alleged that the actor had committed acts of domestic violence against her.

Are you glad Dior stood by Depp?