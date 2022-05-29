Despite Abuse Allegations, Johnny Depp’s Dior Fragrance Is Selling Every 3 Seconds

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Mads Mikkelsen. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

However, Dior has stuck by Depp’s side throughout and continues to promote their Sauvage fragrance. In fact, they are selling Depp’s Sauvage fragrance every three seconds!

Johnny Depp is considered one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland, Secret Window, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 21 Jump Street, The Lone Ranger, Public Enemies, and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Although Disney has confirmed that Depp will not be returning to the sixth Pirates installment, Dior has stuck by Depp’s side throughout the ongoing trial, even selling his Sauvage fragrance at record speed!

According to a recent report, Dior sold a bottle of Sauvage every three seconds last year, meaning it is the highest selling fragrance!

Twitter user John Pompliano figured out how much money Depp’s fragrance was making Dior, which came out to over $4.5 million a day in sales! Per Pompliano’s Tweet:

Despite most labels dropping Johnny Depp, @Dior decided to stick with him. Why? They sell a bottle of his fragrance ‘Sauvage’ every 3 seconds. At $160 a bottle, that’s over $4.5 million a day in sales 🤯 https://twitter.com/JohnPompliano/status/1529211042890498050?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1529211042890498050%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hungertv.com%2Feditorial%2Fdior-is-selling-a-bottle-of-johnny-depps-fragrance-every-three-seconds%2F

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

The ongoing Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, taking place in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, is coming down to the wire. We have just completed the sixth week of the trial and have seen many witnesses taking the stand, including Johnny Depp and Amber Heard themselves. Both sides presented their closing statements on Friday, May 27 and it is now in the jury’s hands.

