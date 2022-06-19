Amber Heard Reportedly Inks Multi-Million Dollar Deal For “Revenge” Against Johnny Depp

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard saga continues.

Following the bombshell June 1st verdict in the two-week defamation case that took the world by storm, Mr. Depp was awarded $15 million from Ms. Heard– who was also awarded $2 million in damages– and it seemed as if all might come to an end. However, that has not been the case.

While Johnny Depp has gone on to announce a new project and has expressed the desire to move on, that is not the reality for Amber Heard. Heard quickly expressed her dissatisfaction with the outcome of the case and plans to appeal the case in hopes of a different verdict a second time around.

While Heard has faced ongoing backlash from many fans, it seems she has the support of Warner Bros. Entertainment, which has reportedly increased her screentime in the Aquaman 2 film set to be released in 2023.

In addition, Heard has reportedly inked a multi-million dollar deal to release a “tell-all revenge book.”

“Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all,” a source told OK Magazine. “To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him. Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states. If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that she will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court.”

While Heard has not necessarily faced repercussions from the trial in terms of lost acting jobs as of yet, it should be noted that Warner Bros. replaced Johnny Depp with Madd Mikkelsen in the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which was released this year, and Disney has replaced Depp in the newest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp, who is known most for his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow, will be replaced by Margot Robbie in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and there are rumors that Dwayne Johnson could also serve as a Depp replacement for a future film in the franchise, as well.

