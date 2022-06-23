Reservations Now Available For Disneyland Fan-Favorite Restaurant

Guests looking to enjoy a delicious meal at one of Disneyland’s most popular and exclusive restaurants can now plan their dining experience in advance, as reservations for the Blue Bayou Restaurant are now available.

The reopening of this fan-favorite location was a roller coaster, for Guests, with an alleged soft-opening that never happened and a surprise reopening nearly twenty days ahead of the scheduled date. However, the restaurant was exclusively accepting walk-ins through the Disneyland mobile app or by requesting assistance at the restaurant’s podium, making it uncertain if Guests would be able to enjoy this Louisiana-inspired experience during their visit.

Guests can now book a reservation to experience this Louisiana-inspired culinary adventure through the Disneyland website. Availability may vary, and due to the popularity of the Blue Bayou, we strongly advise Guests to book their reservations in advance.

We recently reported that Guests were disappointed to find that, while the restaurant did reopen after a brief refurbishment, they were left with quite a “lacking” view. However, the walls blocking the view of the water and loading area of Pirates of the Caribbean were recently taken down, allowing Guests to enjoy the sights and sounds of the beloved attraction as its reopening date keeps getting closer.

The restaurant is also resuming its offering for the Fantasmic! Dining Package, with prices of $89 per Guest ages ten and up, and $35 per Guest 3 to 9 years old, starting at 11 am for lunch packages and 4 pm for dinner packages.

More on Blue Bayou Restaurant

If you haven’t had the chance to dine at the Blue Bayou or are unfamiliar with the restaurant, Disney describes the experience as follows:

Dine Down on the Bayou

Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you! A New Orleans Square Classic

Blue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark. Big Tastes from the Big Easy

Kick off your memorable meal with Southern-inspired starters. Next, choose from a selection of authentic entrées—including signature dishes such as Jambalaya and Plant-based Cajun Cauliflower. Favorite dishes include a surf & turf combo of split lobster tail and petite filet mignon with all the fixin’s… and don’t forget the nonalcoholic mint juleps. New additions to the restaurant’s menu include a New Orleans-inspired signature Hurricane cocktail, along with select wines and beers. And Guests commemorating a special occasion may enhance their experience with a Celebration Finale complete with sparkling wine and a unique shareable dessert. Kids can also take part in the Bayou spirit by creating their own meals, including delicious entrees and sides that cater to every taste. Be sure to save some room for dessert—and don’t miss the best crème brûlée in New Orleans Square!

More on Disneyland

The Happiest Place On Earth has many entertainment offerings for Guests to enjoy during their visit. At Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy the fantastic World of Color in Paradise Gardens Park. And at Disneyland Park, Guests can enjoy the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular as they light up the night. They can also enjoy several daily presentations of the live musical The Tale of the Lion King at the Fantasyland Theatre, which recently resumed its regular schedule.

Disneyland Park is currently making significant improvements to several attractions, with Pirates of the Caribbean closed for refurbishment and Tarzan’s Treehouse waiting for a complete reimagining. Toontown is also gearing up for a massive change that will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. However, there is still so much for Guests to enjoy! Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world,” Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic and craving a churro! Plus, at Disneyland, Guests can now enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

Will you make a reservation for the Blue Bayou Restaurant on your next trip? Let us know in the comments below!