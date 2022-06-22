Walls Ripped Down as Iconic Disney Ride Nears Reopening

As Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction nears its official reopening, construction walls have started to disappear.

Disneyland’s Blue Bayou closed for refurbishment on April 21. Since its closure as well as Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney Guests have been desperately missing some Caribbean influence. Fortunately, the restaurant did recently reopen.

However, Guests were disappointed to find that, while the restaurant did reopen after a brief refurbishment, they were left with quite a “lacking” view. Because Pirates of the Caribbean is still closed and the ride goes right past the eatery, construction walls were up which completely blocked the view of the water.

Thankfully, it looks like work on the ride is coming to a close. In a few photos shared on Twitter by Matthew Gottula (@DLthings), we can see that the “ugly” construction walls are now gone, leaving Guests with the intended view of the attraction as they eat:

Walls are mercifully down at Blue Bayou, restoring this view of empty boats cycling in the flume. Pirates of the Caribbean reopens July 1. 📸@mrtechbehr #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Okk9HFxzzh — Matthew Gottula 🏳️‍🌈 (@DLthings) June 21, 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean is slated to reopen at the Disneyland Resort on July 1.

Disney describes the Blue Bayou as follows:

Dine Down on the Bayou Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you!

A New Orleans Square Classic Blue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark.