Guests Rescued From Broken Disney Ride as Fireworks Blast Off

A few Guests found themselves in a very lucky (or unlucky) situation after a fan-favorite Disney ride broke down.

There are many rides, attractions, and experiences Guests can find when visiting any of the Disney Parks, but the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California will always hold a special place in our hearts.

With an absolutely legendary selection of rides such as the original versions of Pirates of the Caribbean and Jungle Cruise as well as just featuring many iconic Disney experiences, the Southern California Resort has earned its reputation and title of “Happiest Place on Earth”.

The Disneyland Resort, as well as Disneyland California Adventure, are both full of incredible experiences just waiting for Guests to discover. However, sometimes things don’t go to plan, and Guests are left with what we would call a “unique” situation.

Well, several of these “unique” experiences collided for a few very lucky (or unlucky) Guests as a famous Disneyland ride broke down right as fireworks started to go off.

A video posted to TikTok captured this rare event. Check it out below from @lilliasright:

Stuck on the Matterhorn & rescued during the fireworks! #disneyland

As you can see, these Guests were riding Matterhorn Bobsleds when it broke down unexpectedly. This also coincided with the nightly fireworks, leaving Guests with a very nice viewing area.

Fortunately, these Guests were not stuck for long and Cast Members rescued them.

For those who have never experience Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland, the ride is quite a thrilling experience. Disney describes Matterhorn Bobsleds as follows:

Conquer the Mountain – and a Mythic Monster Climb into a 6-person bobsled and brace yourself against howling winds as you ascend 80 feet up into an icy cave. Take in the sweeping views at the summit and prepare for a thrilling, high-speed ride. Swoop in and out of shadowy caves and along jagged rocky ledges. Throttle through snowy chutes and around frozen precipices. Fly across bridges and under waterfalls before splashing down into an alpine lake. The real peril is not snow or sleet! Stories abound of a growling creature known as the Abominable Snowman—who will do anything and everything to protect his home. Do you have what it takes to find out if the legends are true?

2 Different Routes There are 2 bobsled tracks: 1 on the Fantasyland side of the mountain and the other on the Tomorrowland side. During slower periods, only a single track may be in operation.