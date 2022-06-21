Disney Guest’s $220 Lightsaber Fails to Turn On Seconds After Building It

At one of Disney’s premier locations, one Guest encountered some technical difficulties resulting in a disappointing experience.
Related: Guest Asks For Prayers After Disastrous Day at Disney
While there are a ton of cool and unique experiences to encounter when visiting the Disney Parks, few compare to the level of immersion found within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
With incredible rides and attractions, detailed theming and incredible atmosphere, fans of Star Wars will enjoy themselves just as much as Guests looking for a fun time. However, sometimes things aren’t always so “magical” and go wrong, leaving Guests with a less-than-perfect experience.
This was shown in a TikTok shared by @the_hamilyfamily, where they were at a very expensive Disneyland location, see the video below:
I guess Im part of the dark side now #lightsaber #disney #disneyland#savisworkshop #hilt #force #peaceandjustice #jedi #sith#kybercrystal #fail #guessthecolor #batteriesnotincluded
@the_hamilyfamily
I guess Im part of the dark side now #lightsaber #disney #disneyland #savisworkshop #hilt #force #peaceandjustice #jedi #sith #kybercrystal #fail #guessthecolor #batteriesnotincluded
♬ Star Wars The Shîitty Flutes Strike Back – Joe DelaTrinidad
Related: Disney Seemingly Confirms Rumored Space Mountain Retheme
As you can see in the video, the Guest’s experience at Savi’s Workshop didn’t go quite to plan. Usually, once everyone has built their lightsaber, everyone in the room is instructed to hold the hilt of their blade as they all light up, and a panel opens up, revealing their new weapon.
Unfortunately, this is now what happened with this particular Guest as the lightsaber failed to light up. Thankfully, the Guest seems to have a good sense of humor about the incident but it still is a little disappointing, especially when considering the cost of this experience.
Building a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop runs Guests a whopping $220 but before Guests are let in they just acquire a reservation which can be hard to do in the first place.
The workshop has been insanely popular since it opened as a part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge alongside attractions like Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.
More on Savi’s Workshop:
Choose Your Path
Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy.
Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order!
Once your lightsaber is complete (purchase required!), you’ll be ready to embark on incredible new adventures—from the far reaches of Wild Space to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!
Assemble Your Lightsaber
Meet one of Savi’s Gatherers outside his workshop, where you’ll choose one of 4 available hilt themes and receive a cloisonné pin to identify your selection. Themes include:
- Peace and Justice
Salvaged scraps from fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in these Republic-era designs honor the galaxy’s former guardians.
- Power and Control
Originally forged by dark side warriors, this style features rumored remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples.
- Elemental Nature
This theme embodies the Force—an energy created by all living things, like Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones and Rancor teeth.
- Protection and Defense
Hilt materials bear mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect users with the ancient wellspring of the Force.
The Gatherers will now help you select the heart of your lightsaber—the kyber crystal, which is available in red, blue, green or violet.
Next, begin assembling your hilt—parts will be provided based on your theme and cloisonné pin. Each box of parts includes:
- 1 hilt
- 4 sleeves (pick 2)
- 2 emitters (pick 1)
- 2 pommel caps (pick 1)
- 2 sets of activation plates and switches (pick 1 set)
Upon hilt completion, the unused parts will be collected by the Gatherers and returned to Savi’s inventory. These are not included with your lightsaber package.
Finally, the Gatherers will masterfully connect your hilt to a 31” lightsaber blade so you’re ready for anything the galaxy puts in your path!
Have you ever built your own lightsaber?