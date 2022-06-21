Disney Guest’s $220 Lightsaber Fails to Turn On Seconds After Building It

At one of Disney’s premier locations, one Guest encountered some technical difficulties resulting in a disappointing experience.

While there are a ton of cool and unique experiences to encounter when visiting the Disney Parks, few compare to the level of immersion found within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

With incredible rides and attractions, detailed theming and incredible atmosphere, fans of Star Wars will enjoy themselves just as much as Guests looking for a fun time. However, sometimes things aren’t always so “magical” and go wrong, leaving Guests with a less-than-perfect experience.

This was shown in a TikTok shared by @the_hamilyfamily, where they were at a very expensive Disneyland location, see the video below:

As you can see in the video, the Guest’s experience at Savi’s Workshop didn’t go quite to plan. Usually, once everyone has built their lightsaber, everyone in the room is instructed to hold the hilt of their blade as they all light up, and a panel opens up, revealing their new weapon.

Unfortunately, this is now what happened with this particular Guest as the lightsaber failed to light up. Thankfully, the Guest seems to have a good sense of humor about the incident but it still is a little disappointing, especially when considering the cost of this experience.

Building a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop runs Guests a whopping $220 but before Guests are let in they just acquire a reservation which can be hard to do in the first place.

The workshop has been insanely popular since it opened as a part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge alongside attractions like Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

More on Savi’s Workshop:

Choose Your Path Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy. Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order! Once your lightsaber is complete (purchase required!), you’ll be ready to embark on incredible new adventures—from the far reaches of Wild Space to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!