This Free Product at Disneyland Might Surprise You

A magical Disneyland Resort vacation is far from free. Between transportation, a hotel stay, Disney Park tickets, Disney Genie+, dining, and souvenirs, many families have to save for years for their dream getaway.

Though they offer discounted daily Park passes, Disneyland recently halted all Annual Pass sales, making the Disney Park more expensive for locals, too.

Not much at Disneyland Resort comes free these days – but did you know that all Disneyland Resort Guest bathrooms provide free pads and tampons?

Reddit user u/FrancescaMcG shared a photo of a hygiene product dispenser in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, saying they thought it was cool that Disneyland offered period products for free:

As anyone who gets a period knows, free pads and tampons are rare in public restrooms in general, so it’s even more surprising that they’re available at Disneyland Resort.

A few Disneyland Guests reported making use of these machines and were very thankful – “these literally saved my life,” one said.

“Still shocked that anything in the park is free these days 😝,” u/justbill joked.

“As much as you pay for entry, they better be free!” said u/Stryle.

Regular Walt Disney World Resort Guests expressed jealousy, as pads and tampons cost 50 cents at most Walt Disney World bathrooms. Some of the more expensive resorts, like Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and Disney’s Contemporary Resort, reportedly offer free pads and tampons.

One Disney Parks fan, u/TERFsArentFeminists, wrote that they wished First Aid offered them for free in case of Guest emergency. With the move to cashless payments at Walt Disney World, a Guest could be stuck if they didn’t have quarters for a vending machine.

Do you think pads and tampons should be free throughout the Disney Parks and Resorts? What other free options do you think Disney should offer for Guests? Let us know in the comments.