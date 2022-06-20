Guest Asks For Prayers After Disastrous Day at Disney

At the Disneyland Resort, there are a ton of attractions that Guests flock to every day. From classic rides such as Matterhorn Bobsleds, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean to newer attractions like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and the entirety of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests are in for a treat wherever they decide to go first.

And speaking of Galaxy’s Edge, there is one ride at Disneyland that almost always has a longer line than the rest. Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an e-ticket attraction at Disneyland and arguably the most popular ride in the Parks.

The ride is featured in both Disneyland in Anaheim, California as well as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and has become a smash hit among theme park fans. It is by far Disney’s most ambitious ride to date, featuring amazing features and theming.

However, this ride is fairly new and quite complicated, meaning it breaks down a lot. Because of the frequency of difficulties, one Guest shared their experience recently.

In the post which was shared on social media, one very unlucky Guest reveals that a popular Disney World attraction broke down multiple times in a row. In the post, the Guest shares a few images from their less-than-perfect day at the Disneyland Resort, detailing their experience with Rise of the Resistance.

The caption in the post reads, “I’ve been on RoR 3 times today and have been evacuated every time. Sends thoughts and prayers!” With Rise of the Resistance being so complex and high-tech, it’s not surprising that the ride breaks down often. This is far from the first time we have covered the ride experiencing difficulties and it for sure won’t be the last.

However, it is unfortunate when it happens three times in a row to the same Guests. Typically, if a ride breaks down, Guests are offered a free “FastPass” type pass that allows them to choose a ride and then bypass the stand-by queue to make up for the time they lost.

More on Rise of the Resistance

According to Disney, the ride is described as:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

Have you ever had an issue with this ride?