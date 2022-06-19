Beloved Disney Restaurant Now Permanently Destroyed

While Disney World may be famous for its amazing Parks, it also features a ton of jaw-dropping hotels and Resorts. At this point, places like the Grand Floridian or Contemporary have become legendary within the Disney community.

One of the most beloved Resorts has to be Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort which is one of the oldest on the entire property. Guests have come to love the Polynesian-themed hotel and amenities as well as the delicious restaurants and dining options that it offers.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has what is arguably one of the best restaurants in all of Disney World, with Ohana being a fan favorite. Another great option for Guests looking for a dinner and a show was the Spirit of Aloha experience. However, this was sadly announced to be permanently closing as the entire Resort continues to undergo refurbishment and construction.

We covered the work being done at the experience last week, with Disney demolishing what used to be there. Now, we can see exactly what the area looks like, and for fans of the dinner show, it will be quite a sad image.

Demolition of Spirit of Aloha dinner show. Originally: Polynesian Revue. A new wing of Disney Vacation Club will be here.

As you can see, what used to be a beloved dinner show at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is now just a pile of rubble and debris. This destruction comes months after Disney announced a huge expansion would be happening at the Resort, so we are sure we’ll have a lot to look forward to in the future.

Disney World describes the extinct show as follows:

Hula Dancing, Fire Dancing and More Celebrate the spirit of aloha with spellbinding dancers, drummers and a show-stopping fire-knife performer. Auntie Wini is hosting a fun-filled luau to say goodbye to one of the local girls who’s headed to the “mainland” for college—and you’re invited! In the open-air theater in Luau Cove, delight in enthralling traditions from Polynesia, including dances from Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Hawaii. An All-You-Care-to-Enjoy, Tropical Feast Settle in for platters of authentic Aloha pulled pork, Polynesian ribs, roasted chicken and seasonal vegetables. Savor fresh-cut fruit and a salad with ginger-lime dressing—and then polish your meal off by indulging in Pineapple Guava Cake and Chocolate Cake! Children’s favorites like Chicken Breast Nuggets with Tater Bites, cheese pizza, and either grilled chicken or fish of the day with rice and green beans are also available upon request on the limited kids menu. In addition to soft drinks, lemonade, coffee and other non-alcoholic beverages, Guests 21 years of age and up can enjoy beer and wine with their meals. For an added charge, indulge in a fruity cocktail—like the Pau Hana Punch served in a hand-carved coconut keepsake.

Celebrate the spirit of the South Pacific at this oasis of tropical palms, lush vegetation and so much more. From moonlit nights immersed in the outdoor island ambience to the exotic tastes of our world-class restaurants, discover the signature tropical atmosphere that’s made Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort a favorite Disney destination since 1971. Choose from a wide array of accommodations, from rooms and suites—some offering Concierge service—to home-like options in the villa section of the Resort. All room types share the same Resort amenities, including pools, dining and recreation.

