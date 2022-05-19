Disneyland Confirms Return of Pirates of the Caribbean

The swashbuckling adventure returns very soon!
Related: Disney World Recycles the Same Music in Nighttime Spectaculars
Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort have surely noticed a legendary attraction has been missing. Pirates of the Caribbean officially closed back in March and have been missing ever since, leaving Guests sad and disappointed.
For many, one of the main draws of Disneyland Resort is the history and nostalgia of the Park. Now, with lands like Fantasyland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Mickey’s Toontown, Guests can experience Disney magic in a whole host of different ways.
That being said, unfortunately, as is typical for all rides and attractions, not all of the Disney Park’s offerings can remain open throughout the year. This was the case for the fan-favorite, and theme park staple, Pirates of the Caribbean in New Orleans Square However, we have some good news for you pirate lovers out there as Disney just confirmed when the iconic ride would reopen!
Related: Fans Furious After Disney Limits Genie+ Availability
Previously, the Disneyland website only specific that the ride would return “sometime this summer”. After looking at it today, the site now says, “Pirates of the Caribbean will be closed for refurbishment from March 14 to June 30, 2022.” We are so glad to see an official opening date be revealed and cant wait to hop in our little boats and experience this Disney classic yet again.
More on Pirates of the Caribbean:
A Pirate’s Life for You
Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity.
Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods.
Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape.
Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbeanfilm series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils.
If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!
Over 50 Years of Pirates at Disneyland Park
Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park.
When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics—Walt’s latest animation technology—was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story.
On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.
At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. Now, Guests can also enjoy Disneyland Forever and the Main Street Electrical Parade!
Are you excited for this ride to return?
Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!