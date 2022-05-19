Disneyland Confirms Return of Pirates of the Caribbean

The swashbuckling adventure returns very soon!

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort have surely noticed a legendary attraction has been missing. Pirates of the Caribbean officially closed back in March and have been missing ever since, leaving Guests sad and disappointed.

For many, one of the main draws of Disneyland Resort is the history and nostalgia of the Park. Now, with lands like Fantasyland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Mickey’s Toontown, Guests can experience Disney magic in a whole host of different ways.

That being said, unfortunately, as is typical for all rides and attractions, not all of the Disney Park’s offerings can remain open throughout the year. This was the case for the fan-favorite, and theme park staple, Pirates of the Caribbean in New Orleans Square However, we have some good news for you pirate lovers out there as Disney just confirmed when the iconic ride would reopen!

Previously, the Disneyland website only specific that the ride would return “sometime this summer”. After looking at it today, the site now says, “Pirates of the Caribbean will be closed for refurbishment from March 14 to June 30, 2022.” We are so glad to see an official opening date be revealed and cant wait to hop in our little boats and experience this Disney classic yet again.

A Pirate’s Life for You Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbeanfilm series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!