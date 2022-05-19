Disney World Recycles the Same Music in Nighttime Spectaculars

Walt Disney World is known for its nighttime spectaculars. At the end of a long Park day, Guests can watch as fireworks, projections, and musical numbers light up the night at three of the Disney Parks: Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom, Harmonious at EPCOT, and Fantasmic!, which will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios later this year.
For Disney fans who miss retired shows, like Magic Kingdom’s Wishes and Happily Ever After, YouTube is an excellent place for recordings of the beloved nighttime spectaculars and their respective soundtracks.
One Disney fan, Patrick, who goes by @Traincrossin on Twitter, pointed out this week that he felt many of the Walt Disney World nighttime shows were similar and wasn’t sure why. He decided to use the Internet’s infinite resources to listen to all of the magical spectaculars’ soundtracks. Then, he compiled a list of the songs used and how frequently Disney utilizes them in their nighttime spectaculars.
Patrick writes:
Along with his tweets, Patrick attached screenshots of a spreadsheet comparing all of these Walt Disney World nighttime shows: Fantasy in the Sky and its 25th Anniversary Edition; Wishes; The Magic, the Memories, and You; Celebrate the Magic; Once Upon a Time; Happily Ever After; Enchantment; and Harmonious.
The most used song in the Disney Park nighttime spectaculars is A Whole New World from Aladdin (1992), used in five different shows across the history of the Walt Disney World Resort, followed by a few ties for songs used four and three times. Patrick writes:
The most used song in a WDW nighttime show is A Whole New World from Aladdin at 5
I’ve Got No Strings (Pinocchio)4
When You Wish upon a Star (Pinocchio)4
You Can Fly (Peter Pan) 4
Lots of ties for songs used in 3 shows
🧵 3/4
Interestingly for fans of Wishes, which ran from 2003 until 2017, it shares six songs with its controversial replacement, Happily Ever After. From Patrick:
Wishes and HEA actually share 6 songs, not just 1. A Whole New World, Friend Like Me, Go The Distance, I've Got No Strings, Part of Your World, and When You Wish Upon a Star
Thanks to Patrick, if you’ve ever noticed similarities across Walt Disney World’s nighttime spectaculars, you now know why!
More on Walt Disney World’s Nighttime Shows
Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom
Disney Enchantment debuted as part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Walt Disney World Resort. From Disney:
An Incredible Journey Awaits
Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence.
Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along!
Harmonious at EPCOT
Also a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, Harmonious debuted in 2021. From Disney:
Watch the World Come Together
The heart of the Epcot transformation comes to life with Harmonious, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks. The show is a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world. Come and be dazzled by all of it as you discover how Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all, overcoming any language or border.
This magnificent new show brings to World Showcase Lagoon an innovative combination of floating giant screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers in a 360-degree view. Enter amazing worlds inspired by Moana, Aladdin, Coco, Brave, The Lion King, Mulan, The Princess and the Frog and other classic stories. Colorful images and effects dance and change as Harmonious weaves familiar Disney music and stories together in brand-new ways. Through unique perspectives as diverse as the world itself, Disney songs hop from language to language as the show brings people from different parts of the world together to unlock the magic of possibility.
Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Though not included in Patrick’s research on the music of Walt Disney World’s nighttime spectaculars, Fantasmic! has been a staple at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Resort for decades and is set to reopen later this year. From Disney:
A Legendary Tale
Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!
A Night When Dreams Come True
Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!
Have you noticed similarities across nighttime spectaculars at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments.
