Disney World Recycles the Same Music in Nighttime Spectaculars

Walt Disney World is known for its nighttime spectaculars. At the end of a long Park day, Guests can watch as fireworks, projections, and musical numbers light up the night at three of the Disney Parks: Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom, Harmonious at EPCOT, and Fantasmic!, which will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios later this year.

For Disney fans who miss retired shows, like Magic Kingdom’s Wishes and Happily Ever After, YouTube is an excellent place for recordings of the beloved nighttime spectaculars and their respective soundtracks.

One Disney fan, Patrick, who goes by @Traincrossin on Twitter, pointed out this week that he felt many of the Walt Disney World nighttime shows were similar and wasn’t sure why. He decided to use the Internet’s infinite resources to listen to all of the magical spectaculars’ soundtracks. Then, he compiled a list of the songs used and how frequently Disney utilizes them in their nighttime spectaculars.

Patrick writes:

Have you ever thought that Disney fireworks shows are sort of the same but can't figure out why? Well I compiled every song used in a WDW fireworks/projection show and tallied up which ones were used the most! I tried to split medleys into individual songs as best I could 🧵 1/4 pic.twitter.com/wGt8nrHL8x — Patrick (@Traincrossin) May 19, 2022

Along with his tweets, Patrick attached screenshots of a spreadsheet comparing all of these Walt Disney World nighttime shows: Fantasy in the Sky and its 25th Anniversary Edition; Wishes; The Magic, the Memories, and You; Celebrate the Magic; Once Upon a Time; Happily Ever After; Enchantment; and Harmonious.

The most used song in the Disney Park nighttime spectaculars is A Whole New World from Aladdin (1992), used in five different shows across the history of the Walt Disney World Resort, followed by a few ties for songs used four and three times. Patrick writes:

The most used song in a WDW nighttime show is A Whole New World from Aladdin at 5

I've Got No Strings (Pinocchio)4

When You Wish upon a Star (Pinocchio)4

You Can Fly (Peter Pan) 4

Lots of ties for songs used in 3 shows

🧵 3/4 pic.twitter.com/PF1UrcY6Qb — Patrick (@Traincrossin) May 19, 2022

Interestingly for fans of Wishes, which ran from 2003 until 2017, it shares six songs with its controversial replacement, Happily Ever After. From Patrick:

Thanks for the correction Kevin, Wishes and HEA actually share 6 songs, not just 1. A Whole New World, Friend Like Me, Go The Distance, I’ve Got No Strings, Part of Your World, and When You Wish Upon a Star https://t.co/yoioi6Olcn — Patrick (@Traincrossin) May 19, 2022

Thanks to Patrick, if you’ve ever noticed similarities across Walt Disney World’s nighttime spectaculars, you now know why!

