“Justice For Johnny Depp” Petition Reignites, Fans Demand Depp Return as Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Johnny Depp has been a phenomenal actor throughout his career. Depp was removed from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean by Walt Disney’s Company. This unfortunately is due to his ex wife Amber Heard lying and stating that Depp beat her. It has been proven that he did not hit her, but yet, that she beat on him repeatedly. She hit him with pots and pans 24/7 as if that was okay. This may come as a joke to some, but abuse towards a man or woman is not to be taken lightly. Now that this has come to light, Johnny Depp still has not been redeemed of this false news.

The petition has received signatures ever since it was created to show support for the actor, but in recent days, the petition has been gaining even more traction.

In September 2021, the petition had not yet amassed 80,000 signatures, but today, it has reached nearly 800,000!

The petition asks The Walt Disney Company to allow Depp to continue his role as Jack Sparrow as removing him was “a mistake” and “quite stupid”. Per the petition:

Walt Disney Company: Johnny Depp deserves to continue his roll as Sparrow. I believe that removing him was a mistake on your end but quite stupid if you ask me. I get that you all want to keep the drama going on in his marriage out of your company so that you all don’t get asked questions about it. Considering that Amber Heard is a liar and did whatever she could to try to ruin his life and career, you all were the only ones who felt the need to let him go. Every other producer/director/writer believes in him and his innocence so why don’t you all? Please have a change of heart and do not release that movie without Johnny Depp. Yes, you may be saving money without him, but nobody in this world cares about that movie if it does not have him in it. Reconsider your decision!!

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

Although rumors began surfacing the internet saying Depp may return to play Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Depp’s team has shut down those rumors, saying Depp has not accepted an offer at this time.