Guest Convinces Internet He Exited Pirates of the Caribbean Boat, Walked Through Ride

Disney Parks are sometimes home to some wild hijinks, from drunken Guests holding their child up like Simba on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride to Cast Members being forced to entertain “high-paying” riders for an hour on Kilimanjaro Safaris while a rhinoceros napped in front of their vehicle to crazy fights breaking out between Guests, there’s no shortage of antics.

Now, Disney’s classic Pirates of the Caribbean ride has become the subject of an amusing situation — and, no, nobody dumped more human ashes into the water (that we know of, at least).

A video of a Guest seemingly walking through the sets inside of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride recently surfaced online. One TikTok user even captioned the clip, “This guy got out of the boat on Pirates of the Caribbean.”

You can view the video below:

At first glance, it certainly does appear that the Guest is walking around POTC with no consequences, and no Cast Members stopping him. Upon further inspection, however, the video is a very good deepfake — at one point, the Guest’s leg seemingly passes through a table.

So, unless we’re living a real-life version of the Haunted Mansion, this incident didn’t actually occur.

Commenters on the video were divided, with some posting things like “He will be banned for life,” and others noting, “Half of these people don’t realize he’s CGI.”

Another person, who seemingly has some video editing experience, noted, “The tracking isn’t bad but looks like different frame rates used for the green screen shot and the ride shot.”

Even though this edit wasn’t a real incident, it is important to remember that Disney World and Disneyland have rules — like remaining securely inside of ride vehicles at all times — for a reason, and that doing something like this in actuality would result in serious action, including a potential lifetime ban from Disney Park properties.

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

The official description of Disney World’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean reads:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

Have you ever witnessed a Guest break the rules on a Disney Parks attraction?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!