Disney World Ride Reportedly Evacuated Due To Electrical Fire

Have you ever crashed the Millennium Falcon aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

Rest assured, your poor piloting is not the worst thing that has happened aboard the attraction on planet Batuu!

According to u/HawkHolly on Reddit, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Walt Disney World Resort was evacuated this afternoon. Later, the Guest updated their post and said they were told it “was because of an electrical fire.”

This is an isolated report, and Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t made any statements about any damage to the Star Wars ride.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run was only down for less than an hour and is operational at the time of publishing.

More on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Take charge and control the Millennium Falcon on this simulation adventure ride in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. From Disney:

Fly the Millennium Falcon on a thrilling interactive smuggling mission. Take Control of the Fastest Ship in the Galaxy Ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight—and whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial. The engines rumble as the Millennium Falcon blasts off, pushing you and your crew back into your seats when you jump into hyperspace towards adventure. Along the way you’ll face danger at every turn. Will your mission succeed or fail? It’s up to you—find out if you have what it takes to outmaneuver the odds aboard the Millennium Falcon. Get ready to punch it! On-the-Job Training Provided Never flown a starship before? Hondo Ohnaka is looking for discreet flight crews to deliver a backlog of hard-to-find items to particular clientele—no experience necessary!

