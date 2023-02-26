‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Executive Calls For Disney and Johnny Depp Reunion

An important Pirates of the Caribbean Executive has called for Disney and Johnny Depp to put their past behind them.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the most profitable franchises in the world, bringing in an impressive worldwide box office of $4.5 billion.

In all five of the POTC movies that have been made, which include Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End(2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Johnny Depp) has been the center of the story.

As Disney looks to move forward with the franchise, however, there have been major rumors that the company won’t be looking to bring back Captain Jack Sparrow after all.

As a matter of fact, there are rumors that Disney could replace Johnny Depp altogether and make a story about Elizabeth Swann Turner (Keira Knightley) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), or go in a different direction entirely with someone like Margot Robbie taking over the helm.

However, Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently sat down with Deadline and answered more questions about Johnny Depp. The executive said that he believes there has been enough time and that the two parties should put aside their differences and reunite.

“He’s just so good at what he does and actors recover from things like this,” Bruckheimer said. “He’s a good individual and he’s a caring individual. He’s somebody that you can rely on and he’s just terrific. I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn’t, but he’s still a talented artist.”

The more time that passes by, the more it seems that Disney and Johnny Depp will either reunite or that the sixth installment of the franchise won’t be at all.

Fans have been adamant that they don’t want to see Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp, and though Disney hasn’t always listened to its fans, this would be a major risk for the company to make a movie that a huge portion of the fanbase has already said they won’t watch.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if Disney and Depp are able to reunite and bring back Captain Jack Sparrow. Fans are crossing their fingers, but the only thing for sure is that nothing has been decided yet.

