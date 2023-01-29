Disney’s future plans for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise may be coming into focus.

There have been numerous rumors about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise since it was revealed that Disney would likely not be bringing back Johnny Depp to reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Dylan O’Brien, and Maya Hawke have all been reported as potential candidates to serve as replacements for Johnny Depp and casted in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Still, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

POTC Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that there were two scripts developed, neither of which was rumored to include Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow). He shared that one script had Margot Robbie as the lead, but that Disney had reportedly put that on the back burner for the time being, and the studio is looking at its other option.

But, there have been no details on what this script might include.

There are two leading rumors on this script. One of which is that Disney will look for a younger cast– hence the names Dylan O’Brien and Maya Hawke being rumored– and essentially “reboot” or “revive” the franchise.

The other rumor, which makes a lot more sense at least from a continuity standpoint, is to pay the price to have Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) and Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner) return.

If you recall, the ending scene of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) showed Elizabeth Swann Turner and Will Turner in their own room sleeping after their son, Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) broke the curse. But, there was an eery shadow over them as the credits rolled to black.

The most logical answer for what Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is based on, if Johnny Depp is not going to be a part, is to have an adventure with Bloom and Knightley as the protagonists. The two were integral role players in the first three films and, if Disney is certain it won’t bring back Depp, it would make sense to give fans an adventure with these two, especially after they weren’t involved at all in the fourth installment of the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011).

Still, the comic relief that Captain Jack Sparrow provided would be hugely missing from a movie of this sort, and this may be why a charismatic personality, like Dwayne Johnson just as an example, may be required to make this work.

There’s a large portion of the Disney fanbase who will not watch the film no matter what if Johnny Depp is not included, but there are others who are willing to give it a chance if there is some kind of intrigue around it.

So far, however, Disney has not given fans anything of the sort with smoke and mirrors surrounding the entire situation.

What do you think about a Pirates of the Caribbean movie in this fashion? Let us know in the comments!