Troubling Details Emerge About Disney’s “Hatred” For Johnny Depp

It’s clear that the relationship between Johnny Depp and Disney has been a rocky one.

Far before allegations came forward from Amber Heard against Johnny Depp, the company was already having its fair share of issues with the actor.

Court documents from the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial detailed a story where the actor reportedly appeared on television “drunk.” The same issues appeared during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and as a a matter of fact, the issues with Ms Heard were so difficult that Disney had an assistant whose only job was to camp out at Depp’s home and give updates on when the actor was getting ready to leave and head to the set.

If all this weren’t enough, it seems that the “hatred” between Disney and Johnny Depp goes back even further. Comments have resurfaced from Depp when he shared that Disney “absolutely hated Captain Jack Sparrow” and thought that he was “ruining the movie.”

Depp even had a clever quip to go with their complaints.

“They couldn’t stand him. They just couldn’t stand him,” Depp said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I think it was Michael Eisner, the head of Disney at the time, who was quoted as saying, ‘He’s ruining the movie.’ Upper-echelon Disney-ites, going, What’s wrong with him? Is he, you know, like some kind of weird simpleton? Is he drunk? By the way, is he gay?… And so I actually told this woman who was the Disney-ite… ‘But didn’t you know that all my characters are gay?’ Which really made her nervous.”

Comments like these begin to paint a broader picture of the issues the two parties have been facing all along.

There were plenty of obstacles already in the way of Johnny Depp returning to Disney far before the allegations came forward and the defamation trial unfolded. Though fans continue to hold out hope that the two parties will put aside their differences, it’s clear that there is most definitely an uphill battle.

In total, there have been five movies made in the franchise, all of which Jack Sparrow was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

