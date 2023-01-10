Disney Involved In Johnny Depp’s Fight Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Disney have been involved in an ongoing saga for quite some time.

As Johnny Depp was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney joined the rest of Hollywood and blackballed the actor. Even after Depp essentially won the defamation trial, Disney has kept its distance from the actor.

There have been reports behind the scenes that Disney and Johnny Depp have negotiated on a return, but nothing has come to fruition. Recently, Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that he would love to see Johnny Depp reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but also didn’t think that would be likely considering the current landscape.

In addition to the comments from Bruckheimer, an industry insider recently revealed that they aren’t sure that Johnny Depp is considered “redeemable” in Hollywood and that most major studios in America will not consider bringing the actor in.

Now, another insider has come forward sharing that Disney had to get involved in Johnny Depp’s spat with Amber Heard when the two were going through “a contentious divorce.” The divorce happened simultaneously with the shooting of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

“The movie was made when Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard were going through a contentious divorce. His constant tardiness affected the schedule to the point where the set frequently came to a stop for hours,” a source close to the situation said.

As a matter of fact, the situation grew so bad that Disney had an assistant whose only job was to deal with Depp.

“It grew so bad that a production assistant was employed solely to stand outside of Depp’s home and herald his awakening when they noticed the lights inside turned on,” the source said.

In total, there have been five movies made in the franchise, all of which Captain Jack Sparro was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

What do you think of these reports about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? Let us know in the comments!