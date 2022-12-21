Disney Finally Gives Some Answers About Johnny Depp In ‘Pirates’ Franchise

The future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise may be lost at sea.

In total, there have been five movies made in the franchise, all of which Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Johnny Depp) was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, as we look towards the future and what may be in store for Pirates 6, the direction the studio will take is still uncertain.

POTC Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been doing his fair share of interviews over the last couple of weeks, and in a recent interview, he had some pointed things to say about Johnny Depp and his future with the franchise. He shared that he doesn’t know the future for Johnny Depp with Disney, but also said he’d love to see the actor return to the franchise.

“You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know,” Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter of Disney. “I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”

Bruckheimer also confirmed that Depp’s character, Captain Jack Sparrow, will never be killed, even if the studio elects to go in a different direction.

“You can’t,” Bruckheimer said. “We tried to kill him. It didn’t work.”

Bruckheimer also revealed that Margot Robbie’s script, which was designed to have a female lead, is still being considered and that Disney could even elect to reboot the franchise with a younger cast.

At this point, it seems the only thing that is for certain is that the hope for Johnny Depp to return to the francchie is not completely dead. But, we also wouldn’t get our hopes up either.

What do you think of these comments about Johnny Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean?