Disney Still Eyeing Margot Robbie Over Johnny Depp For ‘Pirates 6’

Margot Robbie might get her chance to replace Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow as the main lead for the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Most fans believe that Johnny Depp is the face and soul of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. At the moment, they’re right, but Jerry Bruckheimer believes that could change with Pirates 6. With Margot Robbie, fans might get to see a different angle inside the franchise with new characters and perhaps still honor Jack Sparrow without making him the focus.

At the moment, fans have heard countless rumors that Depp will be returning. With his recent court trial in Fairfax, Virginia, favoring Depp, fans believe his chances of reprising his role as Johnny Depp were very high. Insiders claimed this was the case, but Disney might be holding onto their initial plans for where to take the franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bruckheimer shares that the original film idea to have Margot Robbie is “alive” for him and Disney:

“It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.”

Bruckheimer states that the movie has undergone quite a few changes but didn’t clarify that Depp will be returning. After Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), it was probably best to delay making another movie due to fans being frustrated with the story.

Ironically, Jack Sparrow’s story in Pirates 5 isn’t the central focus, and fans wish he had more of a role in the spotlight. Disney might also stick to creating a Disney+ series for the franchise as they want more projects on their streaming platform, but nothing has been confirmed. If anything, Disney plans to be cautious and move forward without Depp after his legal drama with Amber Heard.

While this makes sense, fans can’t picture Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow, and that’s Disney’s problem. By having the iconic pirate be seen everywhere at the parks, in merchandise, and every promotional piece for their movies, Jack Sparrow has become the face of the franchise whether they like it or not. Now, Disney has to suffer the consequences as fans won’t be able to separate Jack Sparrow from the franchise, especially if they continue to see the pirate in everything but the movies.

If Disney really wants Margot Robbie to take over as one of the new leads for the franchise, it would be wise to start including her character in promotional material, but it wouldn’t be wise to get rid of Jack Sparrow completely, or else fans will riot and claim that Margot Robbie is only a female replacement for Jack Sparrow in Disney’s new “woke” agenda.

