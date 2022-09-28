The split between Johnny Depp and Disney is very real.

Johnny Depp, who is known for his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the beloved Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean among other films, has been in the midst of an ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard that has extended beyond the defamation court trial that ended several months ago.

Though Depp won the trial and has seen quite a bit of support from fans, Hollywood had reportedly blacklisted the Pirates of the Caribbean actor before the trial took place. Disney reportedly turned its back on the actor and replaced him with Margot Robbie as the lead protagonist in the next installment of the franchise.

But, it doesn’t seem that it will end there.

A report from Giant Freakin Robot indicates that a Pirates of the Caribbean animated series is currently in the works for Disney+. This series, according to the report, is a way for Disney to keep the Captain Jack Sparrow character alive without bringing Johnny Depp back in to play the role.

The report reads:

“…Johnny Depp’s plummeting public image in the 2010s and his ongoing, widely publicized, highly contentious legal battle with his estranged former spouse Amber Heard made him a risky proposition for the famously risk-averse, family-friendly Disney. Combined with Johnny Depp’s comments that he would never work for Disney again, the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean has seemed to bounce from word of Margot Robbie starring in a spin-off or Dwayne Johnson being courted for a leading role. In contrasted, a Disney+ animated series would be an easy, relatively safe way for Disney to test the waters for the Pirates of the Caribean, so to speak.”

In total, there have been five movies made in the franchise, all of which Jack Sparrow was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

While this would be an animated series and isn’t expected to impact the plans of the next couple of installments in the movie franchise, it should be noted that Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the role Gellert Grindelwald for the latest Fantastic Beasts installment, so there are precedents for a character to be completely switched with a new actor.

At this point, it’s unclear how Disney will go about explaining the absence of Captain Jack Sparrow or what role the character may play in a spinoff plot.

What do you think of a possible POTC animated series? Let us know in the comments!