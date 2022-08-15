‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Incident Broke Up Disney and Johnny Depp, Court Docs Say

The relationship between Johnny Depp and Disney got a little murkier.

For the last several months, people across the country have been tuned into the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard saga. The trial ended nearly three months ago with Mr Depp being awarded $10.35 million in compensatory damages, but there have been plenty of developments since the defamation trial came to a close.

Amber Heard was reportedly offered a deal for a “revenge tell all” book worth millions and Johnny Depp has gone back to filming and working on a music career.

Inside the Magic previously reported on unsealed court documents that were not shown to the jury during the defamation trial and it seems that some of these documents may shed light on potential issues that caused the split between Disney and Johnny Depp, who is best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

“Mr. Depp appeared on TV drunk and stoned, to the point that Disney studio executives called [his former agent Tracey] Jacobs asking ‘What the hell was wrong with your client.’ These same issues appeared during the filming of Pirates 5 and Disney told Ms. Jacobs the conduct was not ‘going to be tolerated,’ Disney was ‘not going to put up with this’ and that ‘there was no love between Johnny and Disney, given the Pirates Five situation,” unsealed court documents read.

The court documents detail an incident where Depp allegedly made a television appearance “drunk and stoned.” These same issues, according to the docs, persisted during the filming of Pirates 5 to the point that “there was no love between Johnny and Disney.”

While these incidents are allegations and have not been proven to be true, the documents give a possible explanation for why Disney may have chosen to move on from Depp in Pirates 6, reportedly giving the lead role to Margot Robbie.

In total, there have been five movies made in the franchise, all of which Jack Sparrow was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

We previously reported that some celebrities had seemingly withdrawn their support for Depp on social media, but no official statements have been given.

