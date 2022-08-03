Depp vs. Heard Court Records State Johnny Depp Suffers From Erectile Dysfunction

Johnny Depp, 58, recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial took place in a courtroom located in Fairfax, Virginia.

On Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Now that the trial has ended, Depp is focusing on his career, which includes releasing new music with Jeff Beck, whom he has been on tour with since the defamation trial ended.

Amber Heard is still focusing on the trial and verdict, even going as far as filing an appeal to overturn the verdict.

And now, court documents reveal that Amber Heard‘s legal team claimed that Johnny Depp has erectile dysfunction, which may have factored into his reported bottle rape of his ex-wife.

Fox News Digital reported that court documents, which have just been unsealed, claim that “Heard’s team raised the impotence allegation in a March 28 motion detailing often embarrassing evidence they wanted to present at the live-streamed defamation trial in Virginia that began the following month.”

Per the court documents, “Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” wrote Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s lead attorney.

During the trial, Amber Heard testified at trial that in 2015, Depp had penetrated her with a Maker’s Mark bottle in a drug-fueled rage in Australia, where he was on location filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

“I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone,” Heard said in the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia. “I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken.”

“Mr Depp’s erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and that he would resort to a bottle,” Bredehoft wrote in the motion.

Heard did not seek medical treatment after the alleged assault.

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

